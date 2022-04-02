Zealium (NZL) Price Hits $0.0009 on Exchanges

Zealium (NZL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 2nd. In the last week, Zealium has traded 5.5% higher against the dollar. One Zealium coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zealium has a total market cap of $16,628.48 and approximately $9.00 worth of Zealium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0970 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00008745 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00007929 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001981 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002352 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

OtterClam Finance (CLAM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00009482 BTC.

Zealium Profile

Zealium (NZL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Zealium’s total supply is 18,826,574 coins and its circulating supply is 17,826,574 coins. Zealium’s official Twitter account is @ZealiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zealium is zealium.co.nz . The Reddit community for Zealium is /r/ZealiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zealium (NZL) is a full-privacy, New Zealand-based Proof of Stake decentralized cryptocurrency which uses peer-topeer technology to operate with no central authority or banks. Managing transactions and the issuing of Zealium is carried out collectively by the network. Zealium is open-source; its design is public, nobody owns or controls Zealium and, the good thing is, everyone can take part! “

Buying and Selling Zealium

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zealium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zealium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zealium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

