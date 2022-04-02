Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Receives $80.83 Consensus PT from Analysts

Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $80.83.

Several brokerages recently commented on ZLNDY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Zalando from €101.00 ($110.99) to €90.00 ($98.90) in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Zalando from €92.00 ($101.10) to €56.00 ($61.54) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Zalando from €101.00 ($110.99) to €96.50 ($106.04) in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zalando from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of Zalando to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

Get Zalando alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS ZLNDY opened at $26.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Zalando has a 52 week low of $23.50 and a 52 week high of $62.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.30 and its 200 day moving average is $39.48. The company has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.81 and a beta of 1.47.

Zalando SE engages in the provision of online fashion and lifestyle platform. It offers shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Fashion Store, Offspring, and All Other Segments. The Fashion Store segment focuses on its main sales channels. The Offspring segment includes the sales channels Zelando Lounge, outlet stores, and overstock management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zalando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.