Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $5.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Verona Pharma plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It researches, discovers and develops therapeutic drugs to treat respiratory diseases primarily in the United Kingdom and North America. Verona Pharma plc is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Verona Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

NASDAQ:VRNA opened at $4.89 on Wednesday. Verona Pharma has a 1 year low of $3.66 and a 1 year high of $9.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.48. The company has a current ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.20 million, a PE ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 0.63.

In other Verona Pharma news, CEO David Zaccardelli sold 52,056 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.73, for a total value of $38,000.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 74,136 shares of company stock valued at $55,015. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRNA. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Verona Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,715,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verona Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Verona Pharma by 123.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,520 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Verona Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verona Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000. 61.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verona Pharma Plc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of respiratory diseases. Its lead product candidate, ensifentrine, has the potential to be the first therapy for the treatment of respiratory diseases that combines bronchodilator and anti-inflammatory activities in one compound.

