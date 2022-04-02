Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) to Hold

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Janux Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It involved in developing novel T cell engager immunotherapies. Janux Therapeutics Inc. is based in LA JOLLA, Calif. “

JANX stock opened at $15.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.24. Janux Therapeutics has a one year low of $13.14 and a one year high of $37.99.

Janux Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:JANX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.06). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Janux Therapeutics will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Janux Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Janux Therapeutics by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 11,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.91% of the company’s stock.

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) platform technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.

