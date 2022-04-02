Zacks Investment Research Lowers Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. is based in Los Angeles, California. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Rexford Industrial Realty from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Thursday. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rexford Industrial Realty presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $78.80.

NYSE:REXR traded up $2.71 on Friday, reaching $77.30. 1,111,524 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,129,094. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.85. The firm has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of 96.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.76. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 12 month low of $51.42 and a 12 month high of $81.68.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 28.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. This is a positive change from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 157.50%.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 11,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total transaction of $827,452.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in REXR. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 419.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 90,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after buying an additional 72,663 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 64.5% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 10,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 4,261 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 5.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 0.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013, and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

