Zacks Investment Research Lowers Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nautilus Biotechnology Inc. is a development stage life sciences company creating a platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. Nautilus Biotechnology Inc., formerly known as Arya Sciences Acquisition Corp III, is based in SEATTLE. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Nautilus Biotechnology in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.33.

NASDAQ:NAUT opened at $4.50 on Tuesday. Nautilus Biotechnology has a 1 year low of $3.36 and a 1 year high of $14.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.90.

In other Nautilus Biotechnology news, CEO Sujal M. Patel purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.60 per share, with a total value of $180,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Nautilus Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Nautilus Biotechnology during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Nautilus Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Nautilus Biotechnology during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Nautilus Biotechnology during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. 33.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc, a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating a platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. It develops Nautilus Platform, a proteomics platform that includes end-to-end solution comprised of instruments, consumables, and software analysis.

