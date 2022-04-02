Zacks Investment Research Lowers EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EchoStar is a global provider of satellite service operations, video delivery services, broadband satellite technologies and broadband internet services for home and small office customers. They also deliver innovative network technologies, managed services, and various communications solutions for aeronautical, enterprise and government customers. “

Get EchoStar alerts:

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on EchoStar in a research report on Thursday. They issued a hold rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on EchoStar from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ:SATS traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 208,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,178. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.61 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.68. EchoStar has a fifty-two week low of $18.63 and a fifty-two week high of $30.90.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $498.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.20 million. EchoStar had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 1.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EchoStar will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director R Stanton Dodge acquired 20,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.17 per share, with a total value of $495,485.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 54.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in EchoStar by 4.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 15,580 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in EchoStar in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EchoStar during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of EchoStar by 20.4% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,105 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of EchoStar by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,444 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter.

EchoStar Company Profile (Get Rating)

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment offers broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communications solutions to government and enterprise customers.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EchoStar (SATS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EchoStar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EchoStar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.