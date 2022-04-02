Zacks Investment Research Lowers Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) to Hold

Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Community Financial Corporation is a bank holding company. The Company owns Community Bank of Tri-County (the Bank). The Bank is engaged in the commercial and retail banking business, including the acceptance of deposits, and the origination of loans to individuals, associations, partnerships and corporations. It also offers telephone and Internet banking services. The Bank’s real estate financing consists of residential first and second mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit and commercial mortgage loans. Commercial lending consists of both secured and unsecured loans. The Community Financial Corporation, formerly known as Tri-County Financial Corporation, is based in Waldorf, Maryland. “

Get Community Financial alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Community Financial in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of TCFC stock opened at $39.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $226.59 million, a P/E ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.81. Community Financial has a 1 year low of $32.11 and a 1 year high of $41.00.

Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $19.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.49 million. Community Financial had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 32.99%. Analysts forecast that Community Financial will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James F. Dimisa sold 1,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.12, for a total value of $44,372.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 7.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Community Financial by 108.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Community Financial by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Community Financial during the second quarter worth $327,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Community Financial by 144.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 6,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salzhauer Michael grew its holdings in shares of Community Financial by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 9,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.66% of the company’s stock.

About Community Financial (Get Rating)

The Community Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial real estate and other non-residential real estate, residential first mortgage, residential rental mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgage, commercial, consumer, and commercial equipment loans.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Community Financial (TCFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Community Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.