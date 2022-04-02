Zacks Investment Research Lowers Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc. is a provider of SaaS-based investment accounting, reporting and analytics solutions. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc. is based in BOISE, Idaho. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Clearwater Analytics from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Clearwater Analytics from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.70.

NYSE CWAN opened at $21.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 10.30 and a current ratio of 10.30. Clearwater Analytics has a twelve month low of $14.51 and a twelve month high of $27.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.88.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $69.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.53 million. On average, analysts forecast that Clearwater Analytics will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sandeep Sahai purchased 14,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.37 per share, for a total transaction of $248,043.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 104,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.99 per share, with a total value of $1,873,730.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 625,770 shares of company stock valued at $10,784,729 over the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Clearwater Analytics in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Clearwater Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 5,694.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 5,694 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.14% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a SaaS solution for automated investment accounting, data management, and reporting. The company offers Clearwater, an automated data aggregation and reporting solution for investment portfolio data. It offers reporting tools, such as compliance policy monitoring, performance measurement, and risk analysis.

