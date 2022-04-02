Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lucid Diagnostics Inc. is a commercial-stage, cancer prevention medical diagnostics company and subsidiary of PAVmed Inc. Lucid Diagnostics Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Lucid Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Ascendiant Capital Markets initiated coverage on Lucid Diagnostics in a report on Monday, December 27th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Lucid Diagnostics from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Lucid Diagnostics from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Lucid Diagnostics from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lucid Diagnostics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.29.

Shares of LUCD stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $3.44. 109,527 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,673. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.43. Lucid Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $2.75 and a fifty-two week high of $13.52.

Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.12). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lucid Diagnostics will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUCD. Covalis Capital LLP bought a new stake in Lucid Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $722,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in Lucid Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $714,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Lucid Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $351,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Lucid Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in Lucid Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000.

