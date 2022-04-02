Zacks: Brokerages Expect Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Will Announce Earnings of $1.69 Per Share

Analysts expect that Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $1.69 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Twelve analysts have made estimates for Visa’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.75 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.63. Visa posted earnings per share of $1.38 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Visa will report full-year earnings of $7.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.97 to $7.35. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $8.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.12 to $9.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Visa.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The firm had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on V shares. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Erste Group upgraded shares of Visa to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.54.

Visa stock traded up $4.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $226.36. 6,559,565 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,402,263. The company’s 50-day moving average is $217.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. Visa has a 52-week low of $186.67 and a 52-week high of $252.67. The firm has a market cap of $433.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.48, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.83%.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.90, for a total value of $2,024,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total transaction of $402,098.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,250 shares of company stock worth $10,951,267. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of Visa in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 236.8% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 46.5% in the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

