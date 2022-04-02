Zacks: Brokerages Expect Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) to Announce -$0.41 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating) to announce ($0.41) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Virgin Galactic’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.29) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.49). Virgin Galactic posted earnings of ($0.55) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Virgin Galactic will report full-year earnings of ($1.32) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.39) to ($1.10). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.95) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.17) to ($0.70). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Virgin Galactic.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $141.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.44 million. The business’s revenue was up 140999900.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Virgin Galactic from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Virgin Galactic from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen lowered their price target on Virgin Galactic from $25.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Virgin Galactic from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Virgin Galactic from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.07.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Virgin Galactic by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 481.6% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 3,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.35% of the company’s stock.

SPCE stock opened at $9.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 0.37. Virgin Galactic has a 12-month low of $6.70 and a 12-month high of $57.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.68.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

