Zacks: Brokerages Expect Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $416.72 Million

Brokerages expect Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) to post sales of $416.72 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Triumph Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $399.87 million and the highest estimate coming in at $425.68 million. Triumph Group posted sales of $466.83 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Triumph Group will report full year sales of $1.49 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.50 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.59 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Triumph Group.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $319.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.80 million. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 3.86% and a negative net margin of 6.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Triumph Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.17.

TGI traded up $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.76. The stock had a trading volume of 522,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,612. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.55, a P/E/G ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 2.87. Triumph Group has a one year low of $14.12 and a one year high of $27.85.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TGI. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Triumph Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Triumph Group by 128.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Triumph Group by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Triumph Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Triumph Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $296,000. 94.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

