Zacks: Brokerages Expect Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Will Announce Earnings of $3.55 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $3.20 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Synaptics’ earnings. Synaptics posted earnings per share of $2.03 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Synaptics.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $420.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.90 million. Synaptics had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 30.47%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share.

SYNA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Synaptics from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st. TheStreet cut Synaptics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Synaptics from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.50.

NASDAQ:SYNA traded down $4.35 on Friday, reaching $195.15. The stock had a trading volume of 711,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,408. The company has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $215.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.00. Synaptics has a 12-month low of $114.05 and a 12-month high of $299.39.

In other news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $303,631.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Synaptics during the fourth quarter valued at $73,188,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Synaptics by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,532,718 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,312,268,000 after acquiring an additional 608,675 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Synaptics during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Synaptics by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,192 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,110,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Synaptics during the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Synaptics Incorporated develops and supplies semiconductor products and solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

