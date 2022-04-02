Zacks: Brokerages Expect Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Will Post Earnings of -$1.02 Per Share

Analysts predict that Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($1.02) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Phreesia’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.92) and the lowest is ($1.13). Phreesia posted earnings per share of ($0.24) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 325%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phreesia will report full year earnings of ($3.76) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.38) to ($3.04). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($3.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.74) to ($1.86). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Phreesia.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $58.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.34 million. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 40.51% and a negative return on equity of 18.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PHR. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $54.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Phreesia from $65.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Phreesia from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Phreesia from $81.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Phreesia from $51.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.44.

In related news, CFO Randy Rasmussen sold 2,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total value of $72,766.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PHR. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Phreesia in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,096,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Phreesia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,592,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Phreesia in the third quarter valued at approximately $22,754,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Phreesia by 6.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,066,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,323,000 after acquiring an additional 348,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Phreesia in the second quarter valued at approximately $18,192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PHR traded up $3.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,500,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,072. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -18.65 and a beta of 1.41. Phreesia has a fifty-two week low of $22.89 and a fifty-two week high of $76.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a current ratio of 7.15.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

