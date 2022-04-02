Zacks: Brokerages Expect Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) to Post $0.31 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) to report $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Harmony Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.35. Harmony Biosciences posted earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harmony Biosciences will report full year earnings of $1.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $3.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Harmony Biosciences.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 75.85%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

NASDAQ HRMY opened at $49.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 5.29 and a quick ratio of 5.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.17 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.18. Harmony Biosciences has a 52-week low of $25.09 and a 52-week high of $52.75.

In other news, CEO John C. Jacobs sold 15,000 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.32, for a total transaction of $679,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andreas Wicki sold 92,501 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.24, for a total transaction of $3,722,240.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 596,993 shares of company stock worth $26,304,569 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 352.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Harmony Biosciences by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Harmony Biosciences by 36.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Harmony Biosciences by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Harmony Biosciences by 42.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. 53.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harmony Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

