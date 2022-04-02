Zacks: Brokerages Expect Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Will Announce Earnings of $3.92 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $4.16 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Century Communities’ earnings. Century Communities reported earnings per share of $3.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Century Communities will report full year earnings of $17.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.00 to $18.00. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $18.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.38 to $19.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Century Communities.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.08 by $0.70. Century Communities had a return on equity of 32.75% and a net margin of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. Century Communities’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CCS shares. B. Riley raised their price target on Century Communities from $97.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Century Communities from $102.00 to $74.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Century Communities in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in Century Communities by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 4,271 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Century Communities by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,843 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Century Communities by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 24,178 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Century Communities by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 44,760 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,661,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Century Communities by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,622 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

Century Communities stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,456. Century Communities has a fifty-two week low of $53.37 and a fifty-two week high of $86.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. This is a boost from Century Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Century Communities’s payout ratio is 5.49%.

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

