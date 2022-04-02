Zacks: Brokerages Expect Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) to Post -$0.63 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.63) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Carpenter Technology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.63) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.62). Carpenter Technology reported earnings per share of ($0.54) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Carpenter Technology will report full year earnings of ($1.00) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.95). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $3.04. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Carpenter Technology.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $396.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.33 million. Carpenter Technology had a negative return on equity of 5.96% and a negative net margin of 9.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.61) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark raised Carpenter Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Carpenter Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Carpenter Technology in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE CRS traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.35. The company had a trading volume of 354,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,549. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.74 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Carpenter Technology has a 1-year low of $26.84 and a 1-year high of $49.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.27 and its 200-day moving average is $33.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -27.21%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Trust bought a new position in Carpenter Technology during the 4th quarter worth $300,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Carpenter Technology during the 4th quarter worth $10,842,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Carpenter Technology by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 62,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after buying an additional 23,469 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Carpenter Technology by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,798,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $227,628,000 after buying an additional 249,578 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Carpenter Technology by 126.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 23,322 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. It operates through two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

