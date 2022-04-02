Zacks: Brokerages Expect Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) Will Post Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.24 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Calavo Growers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.27. Calavo Growers posted earnings per share of $0.43 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 44.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Calavo Growers will report full-year earnings of $1.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.49. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Calavo Growers.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.07). Calavo Growers had a positive return on equity of 1.16% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $274.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.99 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

CVGW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Calavo Growers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. TheStreet downgraded Calavo Growers from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Calavo Growers in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of CVGW traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $37.49. The company had a trading volume of 133,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,133. Calavo Growers has a 1-year low of $32.75 and a 1-year high of $80.96. The stock has a market cap of $664.17 million, a PE ratio of -31.24 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CVGW. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 742.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 413,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,538,000 after purchasing an additional 364,532 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in Calavo Growers in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,919,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Calavo Growers by 498.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 267,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,235,000 after acquiring an additional 222,937 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its position in Calavo Growers by 73.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 491,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,796,000 after acquiring an additional 208,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Calavo Growers by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 382,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,617,000 after acquiring an additional 141,257 shares in the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group (RFG).

