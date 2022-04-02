Zacks: Brokerages Expect Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $500.68 Million

Brokerages forecast that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating) will post $500.68 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Amneal Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $493.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $508.70 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $493.11 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $2.19 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.18 billion to $2.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Amneal Pharmaceuticals.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $537.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.41 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 61.08% and a net margin of 0.68%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th.

AMRX stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.30. The stock had a trading volume of 463,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,717. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.74. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.86 and a 52 week high of $6.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.24.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,991,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,491,000 after purchasing an additional 44,741 shares during the period. Eversept Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 21.8% in the third quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 6,849,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,109 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 105.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,745,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920,196 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,807,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,138,000 after buying an additional 111,703 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,761,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,435,000 after buying an additional 141,058 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.54% of the company’s stock.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

