Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $313.39 Million

Analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) will post $313.39 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $273.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $369.41 million. Wheaton Precious Metals posted sales of $324.12 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will report full-year sales of $1.28 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Wheaton Precious Metals.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 62.82% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $278.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

WPM has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James set a $56.00 target price on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.40.

Shares of WPM traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $48.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,946,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,575,670. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.09, a P/E/G ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.20. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 1 year low of $36.39 and a 1 year high of $50.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 16.4% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 73,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 10,385 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 30.5% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 7,670 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 12.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 72,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,720,000 after acquiring an additional 8,202 shares during the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 123.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 367,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,807,000 after purchasing an additional 203,200 shares during the last quarter. 68.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 23 operating mining assets and 10 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

