Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $42.70 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Rating) will announce $42.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sotherly Hotels’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $45.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $40.10 million. Sotherly Hotels posted sales of $22.64 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 88.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sotherly Hotels will report full-year sales of $178.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $175.20 million to $182.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $194.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sotherly Hotels.

Get Sotherly Hotels alerts:

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.66). Sotherly Hotels had a negative net margin of 20.55% and a negative return on equity of 85.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.69) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SOHO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sotherly Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels in a report on Saturday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

SOHO traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.11. 63,272 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,004. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.31. Sotherly Hotels has a 1 year low of $1.89 and a 1 year high of $4.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.96. The firm has a market cap of $37.20 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.85.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 55,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 6,495 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels in the third quarter worth $31,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels in the third quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels in the third quarter worth $99,000. 20.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sotherly Hotels (Get Rating)

Sotherly Hotels, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and management of hotels. It operates under the Hilton, CrownePlaza, DoubleTree, and Sheraton brands. The company was founded in August 2004 and is headquartered in Williamsburg, VA.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sotherly Hotels (SOHO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sotherly Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotherly Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.