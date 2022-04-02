Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Will Post Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) to announce $0.39 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Schlumberger’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.40. Schlumberger posted earnings of $0.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 85.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Schlumberger will report full-year earnings of $1.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Schlumberger.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 8.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Schlumberger from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Schlumberger from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.30.

Shares of NYSE:SLB traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.69. The stock had a trading volume of 12,210,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,638,791. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $58.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.58 and a beta of 2.02. Schlumberger has a 1 year low of $24.52 and a 1 year high of $46.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is 37.88%.

In related news, VP Claudia Jaramillo sold 11,628 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $500,004.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 20,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $797,258.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 105,451 shares of company stock worth $4,190,908. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Schlumberger by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. now owns 311,297 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at $421,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at $5,643,000. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at $329,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Schlumberger by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 164,673 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,932,000 after acquiring an additional 5,179 shares in the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

