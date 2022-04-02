Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate General Motors (NYSE:GM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $39.83 Billion

Equities analysts expect General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) to report sales of $39.83 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for General Motors’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $46.72 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $35.13 billion. General Motors reported sales of $32.47 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 22.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that General Motors will report full-year sales of $154.54 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $145.40 billion to $162.81 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $164.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $156.18 billion to $172.91 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow General Motors.

Get General Motors alerts:

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. General Motors had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $33.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on General Motors from $67.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (down from $78.00) on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on General Motors in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.09.

In related news, Director Patricia F. Russo purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.61 per share, for a total transaction of $303,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 21,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $1,087,969.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,980 shares of company stock worth $2,014,149 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in General Motors by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 428,918 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,147,000 after purchasing an additional 7,745 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in General Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,819,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in General Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Ascendant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in General Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,173,000. Finally, American Trust acquired a new position in General Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GM traded down $0.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.96. The stock had a trading volume of 16,629,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,252,059. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $39.75 and a fifty-two week high of $67.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.97. The company has a market cap of $62.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.40, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.21.

General Motors Company Profile (Get Rating)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on General Motors (GM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.