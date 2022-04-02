Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.34 Per Share

Analysts expect CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.34) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for CuriosityStream’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.37) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.26). CuriosityStream posted earnings of ($0.31) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CuriosityStream will report full year earnings of ($1.02) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.37) to ($0.60). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.66) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.03) to ($0.30). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CuriosityStream.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.12. CuriosityStream had a negative net margin of 52.81% and a negative return on equity of 20.49%. The company had revenue of $27.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.74 million.

CURI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CuriosityStream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of CuriosityStream from $23.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of CuriosityStream from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of CuriosityStream from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of CuriosityStream from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of CuriosityStream by 100.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of CuriosityStream in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of CuriosityStream in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of CuriosityStream in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Signify Wealth purchased a new position in shares of CuriosityStream in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. 21.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CURI stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.85. The stock had a trading volume of 496,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,845. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.61. CuriosityStream has a 12 month low of $2.76 and a 12 month high of $16.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.97 million, a PE ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 0.73.

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

