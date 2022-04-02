Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $275.65 Million

Equities analysts expect Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) to report sales of $275.65 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bentley Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $275.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $275.50 million. Bentley Systems posted sales of $222.01 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 24.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bentley Systems will report full-year sales of $1.13 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.24 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Bentley Systems.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $267.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.23 million. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 56.39% and a net margin of 9.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bentley Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp cut their price target on Bentley Systems from $72.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Bentley Systems from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bentley Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BSY. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in Bentley Systems by 135.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Bentley Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Bentley Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Bentley Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new position in Bentley Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BSY opened at $44.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a PE ratio of 158.04, a P/E/G ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Bentley Systems has a fifty-two week low of $34.45 and a fifty-two week high of $71.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

