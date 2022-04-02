Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) to Post -$0.49 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTLGet Rating) to report ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Autolus Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.44) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.51). Autolus Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.53) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Autolus Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.92) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.28) to ($1.73). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.98) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.38) to ($1.60). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Autolus Therapeutics.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTLGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.02). Autolus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 49.80% and a negative net margin of 6,098.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.82) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AUTL. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Autolus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.60.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AUTL. Syncona Portfolio Ltd bought a new position in Autolus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,130,000. Frazier Management LLC increased its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Frazier Management LLC now owns 3,746,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,446,000 after buying an additional 216,200 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,444,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,499,000 after acquiring an additional 36,485 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $4,868,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 214.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 471,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after buying an additional 321,761 shares during the period. 68.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Autolus Therapeutics stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.24. The stock had a trading volume of 273,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,580. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.45 million, a PE ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.52. Autolus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.42 and a 12 month high of $8.23.

Autolus Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of gene therapies. It uses proprietary and modular T cell programming technologies that are designed to recognize cancer cells, break down their defense mechanisms, and attack and kill these cells.

