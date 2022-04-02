Zacks: Analysts Expect Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Salarius Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the lowest is ($0.10). Salarius Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.06) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Salarius Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.36). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.33). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Salarius Pharmaceuticals.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Salarius Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 187.50% and a negative return on equity of 29.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Salarius Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Salarius Pharmaceuticals by 77.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 25,992 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Salarius Pharmaceuticals by 25.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 65,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 13,374 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals by 502.7% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 85,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 71,260 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $114,000. Institutional investors own 14.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals stock remained flat at $$0.40 during trading on Friday. 225,682 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 430,388. Salarius Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.33 and a 1-year high of $1.55. The company has a market cap of $18.68 million, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.62.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing epigenetic-based cancer treatments. The company's lead candidate is Seclidemstat (SP-2577), which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, including prostate, breast, and ovarian cancers, as well as Ewing sarcoma.

