Zacks: Analysts Expect RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) to Announce $0.19 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.19 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for RLJ Lodging Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.24. RLJ Lodging Trust reported earnings of ($0.18) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 205.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that RLJ Lodging Trust will report full year earnings of $1.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.46. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.27. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover RLJ Lodging Trust.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $238.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.24 million. RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 38.84% and a negative return on equity of 14.23%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 161.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RLJ. Zacks Investment Research raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of RLJ Lodging Trust stock opened at $14.42 on Wednesday. RLJ Lodging Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.92 and a fifty-two week high of $16.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.13. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1.99%.

In related news, Director Nathaniel A. Davis sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total value of $576,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $23,538,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 60.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 238,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,324,000 after acquiring an additional 90,270 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 254,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after acquiring an additional 54,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 167,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. 98.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

