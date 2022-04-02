Zacks: Analysts Expect Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $640.71 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) to report sales of $640.71 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Nordson’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $626.72 million and the highest estimate coming in at $649.00 million. Nordson posted sales of $589.54 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Nordson will report full-year sales of $2.57 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.56 billion to $2.59 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.68 billion to $2.72 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Nordson.

Get Nordson alerts:

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.14. Nordson had a return on equity of 23.76% and a net margin of 20.34%. The firm had revenue of $609.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. Nordson’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Nordson in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Nordson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Nordson from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nordson in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $275.40.

Shares of Nordson stock traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $227.93. 210,062 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450,193. Nordson has a 52-week low of $197.20 and a 52-week high of $272.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $226.89 and a 200-day moving average of $242.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.09%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NDSN. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nordson by 7,456.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,369,000 after buying an additional 47,425 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Nordson by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,128,000 after acquiring an additional 15,444 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Nordson in the 3rd quarter worth $154,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Nordson by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in Nordson by 136.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. 78.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nordson (Get Rating)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nordson (NDSN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.