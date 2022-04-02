Zacks: Analysts Expect Immuneering Corp (NASDAQ:IMRX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.39 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Immuneering Corp (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Rating) will report ($0.39) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Immuneering’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.32) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.47). The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Immuneering will report full year earnings of ($2.04) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.18) to ($1.74). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($2.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.75) to ($1.93). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Immuneering.

Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.03).

IMRX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Immuneering in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Immuneering in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Immuneering from $42.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Immuneering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Immuneering in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.17.

In other news, Director Ann E. Berman bought 6,000 shares of Immuneering stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.40 per share, for a total transaction of $38,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders acquired 9,900 shares of company stock valued at $69,201 over the last quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IMRX. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Immuneering during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Immuneering during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Immuneering during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Immuneering during the third quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Immuneering by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IMRX opened at $7.44 on Wednesday. Immuneering has a 12-month low of $6.27 and a 12-month high of $33.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.84.

Immuneering Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company advancing a pipeline of oncology and neuroscience product candidates. The company’s product candidate includes IMM-1-104. Immuneering Corporation is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

