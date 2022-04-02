Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) to Announce $1.33 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.33 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.42. Zions Bancorporation, National Association reported earnings of $1.90 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 30%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will report full-year earnings of $5.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $5.43. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $6.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Zions Bancorporation, National Association.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 38.01%. The business had revenue of $743.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Compass Point raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 21st. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays upped their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, B. Riley cut Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.63.

In other news, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson sold 15,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total value of $1,051,142.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP A Scott Anderson sold 30,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total value of $2,206,010.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,899 shares of company stock valued at $3,623,797. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 369,140 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,846,000 after purchasing an additional 10,804 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 49,125 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after purchasing an additional 18,495 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 23,570 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 345.5% during the 4th quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 17,403 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,156,000 after buying an additional 13,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JCSD Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZION opened at $64.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52 week low of $47.06 and a 52 week high of $75.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.67 and a 200-day moving average of $65.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.30.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, January 28th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to purchase up to 0.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is currently 22.45%.

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

