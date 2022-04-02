Zacks: Analysts Anticipate XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) to report $0.98 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for XPO Logistics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.03. XPO Logistics reported earnings per share of $1.46 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 32.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that XPO Logistics will report full year earnings of $5.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $5.35. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.21 to $6.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow XPO Logistics.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.35. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 2.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently issued reports on XPO. Raymond James lifted their price objective on XPO Logistics from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on XPO Logistics in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on XPO Logistics from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Wolfe Research began coverage on XPO Logistics in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised XPO Logistics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, XPO Logistics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.69.

XPO Logistics stock opened at $69.91 on Wednesday. XPO Logistics has a one year low of $59.22 and a one year high of $90.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.02.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in XPO Logistics by 217.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 321 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its position in XPO Logistics by 216.0% during the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 395 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in XPO Logistics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in XPO Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in XPO Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 73.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPO Logistics Company Profile (Get Rating)

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

