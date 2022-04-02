Zacks: Analysts Anticipate NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Will Post Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for NuVasive’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.54. NuVasive reported earnings of $0.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 27%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NuVasive will report full-year earnings of $2.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.74. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for NuVasive.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical device company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.07). NuVasive had a negative net margin of 5.63% and a positive return on equity of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $302.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

NUVA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on NuVasive in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NuVasive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on NuVasive from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on NuVasive in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NuVasive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.83.

NASDAQ NUVA traded down $0.29 on Monday, reaching $56.41. The stock had a trading volume of 697,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,059. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.42. NuVasive has a 1-year low of $45.45 and a 1-year high of $72.61. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.14.

In related news, CEO James Christopher Barry sold 5,000 shares of NuVasive stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in NuVasive by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,147,399 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $112,696,000 after acquiring an additional 219,982 shares during the period. Paradice Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in NuVasive by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,593,568 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $83,630,000 after acquiring an additional 218,147 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in NuVasive by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,337,648 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $70,199,000 after acquiring an additional 4,887 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of NuVasive by 154.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,149,637 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $60,334,000 after buying an additional 698,360 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of NuVasive by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 731,820 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $38,406,000 after buying an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. It provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone; and fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment.

