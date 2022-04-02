Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Will Announce Earnings of $3.25 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) will report $3.25 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.58 and the lowest is $3.06. Lowe’s Companies posted earnings per share of $3.21 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will report full year earnings of $13.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.28 to $13.60. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $14.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.20 to $15.09. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Lowe’s Companies.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.77% and a negative return on equity of 551.52%. The firm had revenue of $21.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

LOW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $286.00 to $292.00 in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Gordon Haskett reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $285.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.43.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 388.2% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 73.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LOW traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $202.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,827,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,143,333. Lowe’s Companies has a twelve month low of $182.08 and a twelve month high of $263.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $224.92 and a 200-day moving average of $231.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.73%.

Lowe’s Companies declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, December 15th that allows the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

