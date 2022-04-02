Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.77 Per Share

Analysts predict that Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.77) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Jumia Technologies’ earnings. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Jumia Technologies will report full year earnings of ($2.87) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.95) to ($2.78). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($2.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.98) to ($2.14). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Jumia Technologies.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jumia Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.
Shares of NYSE:JMIA opened at $9.48 on Wednesday. Jumia Technologies has a 12-month low of $6.41 and a 12-month high of $40.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.62 and a 200-day moving average of $12.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.58.
Jumia Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa, Portugal, Germany, and the United Arab Emirates. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.
