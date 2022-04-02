Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.77 Per Share

Analysts predict that Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.77) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Jumia Technologies’ earnings. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Jumia Technologies will report full year earnings of ($2.87) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.95) to ($2.78). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($2.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.98) to ($2.14). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Jumia Technologies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jumia Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JMIA. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Jumia Technologies by 432.1% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Jumia Technologies by 73.7% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Jumia Technologies by 1,979.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its position in Jumia Technologies by 15,950.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 8,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 7,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C2C Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Jumia Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. 35.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JMIA opened at $9.48 on Wednesday. Jumia Technologies has a 12-month low of $6.41 and a 12-month high of $40.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.62 and a 200-day moving average of $12.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.58.

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa, Portugal, Germany, and the United Arab Emirates. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

