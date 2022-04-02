Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Will Announce Earnings of $1.61 Per Share

Analysts predict that Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $1.61 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Genuine Parts’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.77 and the lowest is $1.55. Genuine Parts posted earnings per share of $1.50 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genuine Parts will report full year earnings of $7.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.54 to $7.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $8.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.99 to $8.42. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Genuine Parts.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.18. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 30.03%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

GPC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.86.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 10.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,814,813 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $220,010,000 after purchasing an additional 173,047 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,505 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,473,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 433.2% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 129,511 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,701,000 after buying an additional 105,223 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 17.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,259 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,594,000 after buying an additional 3,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.9% during the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 440,371 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,386,000 after buying an additional 3,862 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Genuine Parts stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $125.93. 687,865 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 725,918. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $115.19 and a twelve month high of $142.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.895 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.37%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

