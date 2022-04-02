Zacks: Analysts Anticipate GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.42 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for GDS’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.48) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.32). GDS reported earnings of ($0.25) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GDS will report full year earnings of ($1.66) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.00) to ($1.24). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.15) to $0.29. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover GDS.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. GDS had a negative net margin of 16.17% and a negative return on equity of 5.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GDS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of GDS from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of GDS to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of GDS from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GDS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.57.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in GDS by 84.2% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of GDS in the second quarter valued at $217,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of GDS by 8.2% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of GDS in the third quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of GDS by 87.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter. 53.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GDS opened at $41.77 on Friday. GDS has a one year low of $19.83 and a one year high of $87.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.16 and a 200-day moving average of $48.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.29 and a beta of 1.00.

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

