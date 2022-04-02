Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $158.17 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) will post sales of $158.17 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Earthstone Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $168.34 million and the lowest is $148.00 million. Earthstone Energy reported sales of $75.57 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 109.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Earthstone Energy will report full-year sales of $1.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.10 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Earthstone Energy.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. Earthstone Energy had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 11.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ESTE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Alliance Global Partners upped their target price on shares of Earthstone Energy from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Earthstone Energy from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.58.

In other news, Chairman Frank Alan Lodzinski sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total value of $612,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 49.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 50,211.3% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,750,832 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,352 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $3,377,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 144.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 311,612 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,409,000 after purchasing an additional 183,965 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,552,964 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,989,000 after purchasing an additional 171,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 778.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 192,601 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 170,676 shares during the last quarter. 82.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESTE traded up $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.16. 570,374 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 795,111. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.53. Earthstone Energy has a fifty-two week low of $6.44 and a fifty-two week high of $15.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69 and a beta of 2.40.

Earthstone Energy, Inc is an independent oil and gas holding company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It also focuses on the Midland Basin and Eagle Ford Trend properties. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

