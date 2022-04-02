Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. CSFB set a $5.25 price target on Yamana Gold and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Yamana Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Yamana Gold from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James upped their target price on Yamana Gold from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a $560.00 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $75.44.

Shares of AUY stock opened at $5.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.47, a PEG ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.94 and a 200-day moving average of $4.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Yamana Gold has a 1-year low of $3.70 and a 1-year high of $5.79.

Yamana Gold ( NYSE:AUY Get Rating ) (TSE:YRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $503.80 million during the quarter. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 7.99%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Yamana Gold will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 67.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,090,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046,440 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 9.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 933,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,938,000 after acquiring an additional 79,020 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 26.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 899,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,794,000 after acquiring an additional 185,328 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 72.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 244,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 102,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold during the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.82% of the company’s stock.

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on March 17, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

