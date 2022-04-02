Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) Trading Down 3.7%

Shares of Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA – Get Rating) fell 3.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.40 and last traded at $4.44. 2,204 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 722,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.61.

The firm has a market cap of $646.25 million, a PE ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.66.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YALA. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in shares of Yalla Group in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yalla Group in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Yalla Group in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Yalla Group by 184.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 8,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Yalla Group by 180.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 8,536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.02% of the company’s stock.

Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. The company's platform sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services. It also offers group chatting and games services.

