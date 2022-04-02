XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at HSBC

HSBC started coverage on shares of XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock.

XPEV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CLSA began coverage on shares of XPeng in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of XPeng from $71.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Macquarie began coverage on shares of XPeng in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. China Renaissance Securities began coverage on shares of XPeng in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $55.60 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of XPeng from $92.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, XPeng currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.91.

NYSE:XPEV traded up $1.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.19. The company had a trading volume of 14,765,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,026,059. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. XPeng has a 52 week low of $18.01 and a 52 week high of $56.45. The firm has a market cap of $23.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.08 and a beta of 6.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.07.

XPeng ( NYSE:XPEV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.11) by $0.70. XPeng had a negative net margin of 23.12% and a negative return on equity of 13.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that XPeng will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in XPeng during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in XPeng during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in XPeng by 213.3% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in XPeng during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in XPeng by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 27.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

