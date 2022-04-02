Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) Shares Bought by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 198,540 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,378 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Xerox were worth $4,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Xerox during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,337,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xerox by 81.1% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Boundary Creek Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Xerox by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Boundary Creek Advisors LP now owns 225,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,094,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Xerox during the 4th quarter valued at about $452,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Xerox by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 431,312 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,763,000 after purchasing an additional 39,334 shares during the period. 79.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on XRX shares. TheStreet cut Xerox from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Xerox in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

NYSE XRX opened at $19.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 1.70. Xerox Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.51 and a fifty-two week high of $25.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Xerox had a positive return on equity of 5.76% and a negative net margin of 6.46%. Xerox’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is presently -35.09%.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

