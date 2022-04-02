Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) Shares Purchased by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS – Get Rating) by 29.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 59,666 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,588 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Xeris Pharmaceuticals were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Veery Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $37,000. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Steven Prestrelski sold 11,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total value of $27,171.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of XERS opened at $2.58 on Friday. Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.77 and a 1-year high of $4.98. The stock has a market cap of $171.56 million and a PE ratio of -1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.36.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.21). Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 248.68% and a negative return on equity of 305.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.41) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XERS has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 11th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc is a holding company. It offers a novel formulation technology to bring ready-to-use, liquid-stable injectable to patients to remove many associated treatment burdens. The company was founded on May 20, 2021 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

