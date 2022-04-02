X-CASH (XCASH) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

X-CASH (XCASH) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. X-CASH has a total market capitalization of $2.77 million and approximately $14,975.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One X-CASH coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, X-CASH has traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000547 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003404 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000043 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NPCoin (NPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

X-CASH Coin Profile

XCASH is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. X-CASH’s total supply is 62,820,378,619 coins. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. X-CASH’s official website is x-cash.org. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “X-CASH is a cryptocurrency made for global payments between banks, users and merchants. Thanks to an innovative sidechains solutions, institutions and corporations will be able to create their own blockchain network and share confidential information using Zero-Knowledge Proof technology. “

X-CASH Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-CASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade X-CASH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase X-CASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

