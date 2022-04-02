WW International, Inc. (NYSE:WW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $300.12 Million

Brokerages expect that WW International, Inc. (NYSE:WW – Get Rating) will report sales of $300.12 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for WW International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $298.24 million and the highest estimate coming in at $301.94 million. WW International posted sales of $331.80 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WW International will report full-year sales of $1.12 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for WW International.

Get WW International alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WW International in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

WW stock opened at $10.59 on Friday. WW International has a 52 week low of $8.83 and a 52 week high of $41.13.

WW International Company Profile (Get Rating)

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and Web-based products, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WW International (WW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WW International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WW International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.