Wizz Air’s (WZZAF) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their hold rating on shares of Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZAF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a $2,800.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on WZZAF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Wizz Air to a hold rating and set a $2,900.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. HSBC raised Wizz Air from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2,850.00.

Get Wizz Air alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS WZZAF opened at $36.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.82. Wizz Air has a 1 year low of $33.00 and a 1 year high of $73.60.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 04, 2021, it operated a fleet of 137 aircraft that offered services for approximately 824 routes from 43 bases connecting 167 airports in 48 countries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wizz Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wizz Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.