Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Winmark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ WINA opened at $216.75 on Thursday. Winmark has a twelve month low of $183.18 and a twelve month high of $277.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $223.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.61. The company has a market capitalization of $777.27 million, a PE ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 0.79.

Winmark ( NASDAQ:WINA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Winmark had a negative return on equity of 206.23% and a net margin of 51.04%. The firm had revenue of $20.37 million for the quarter.

In other Winmark news, VP Leah A. Goff sold 1,561 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.26, for a total transaction of $351,630.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Winmark by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 386,155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $95,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Port Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Winmark by 2.2% during the third quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 210,419 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,246,000 after acquiring an additional 4,452 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Winmark by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 96,387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $23,932,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Winmark by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 73,701 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,300,000 after acquiring an additional 6,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Winmark by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,464 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,240,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Winmark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a franchisor of retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign used merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the Plato's Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Style Encore, and Music Go Round brand names.

