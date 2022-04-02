Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on WTW. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $238.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.
Shares of NASDAQ WTW opened at $237.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.37. Willis Towers Watson Public has a fifty-two week low of $199.78 and a fifty-two week high of $271.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.77.
In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, CEO Carl Aaron Hess sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.26, for a total transaction of $723,558.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.86, for a total value of $447,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,600 shares of company stock worth $1,900,380. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Willis Towers Watson Public (Get Rating)
Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB), Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB), Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR), and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, human resources organizations, and management teams.
