William H. Milmoe Sells 20,000 Shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Stock

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 20,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total transaction of $1,200,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of CELH stock opened at $58.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 244.42 and a beta of 2.06. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.45 and a 1-year high of $110.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.67.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.11. Celsius had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $104.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 192.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Celsius from $103.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.83.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Celsius by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.59% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

